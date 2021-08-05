Roger Federer has withdrawn from Western & Southern Open

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Seven-time champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the 2021 Western & Southern Open due to a knee injury, tournament officials announced Thursday.

The event takes place from Aug. 14-22.

No. 1 ranked players Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty will headline the field.

With the Western & Southern Open back at full capacity, fans will get to see some of the top talents in the game take the court.

Previous tournament winners, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Karolina Pliskova are among the initial entrants for this year’s Western & Southern Open.

17-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff will make her debut this year at the Western & Southern Open.

Tickets for the tournament are now on sale.

The entire venue will be cashless with only credit and debit cards being accepted.

Reverse ATMs, which allow cash to be loaded onto a gift card, will be available.

