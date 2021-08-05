Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

SWAT on scene in East Price Hill

A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.
A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.

SWAT officers responded to the 3000 block of West 8th Street about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police received reports a man armed with a “large gun” was barricaded inside an apartment building with hostages, including at least one who is hurt, police confirm.

West 8th Street is blocked in the area until further notice.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is at the scene and will continue to update this story live on air starting at 4:30 a.m. and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillon W. Burgan
Missing Indiana man found dead, police say
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Skip Williams poses for a portrait at Court View Apartments on West Court Streeet in Downtown,...
‘It’s sickening.’ Evicted tenants of downtown building now being sued by owner
Thessalonica Allen, 34, faces more than a half-dozen charges, including murder, abuse of a...
Indiana mother accused of chopping up husband, forcing kids to help hide body

Latest News

James Hutchinson
James Hutchinson’s grandfather has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River
Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport
Green laser pointed into Wilmington homes raises big concerns
Cincinnati police say Jerome Williams, 39, died after a shooting took place in Lower Price Hill...
‘Man up:’ Family of murdered man issues challenge to killer
Incidents of probable and confirmed gunfire in the ShotSpotter program.
‘Huge numbers:’ Police alarmed at amount of bullets fired in Cincinnati each day