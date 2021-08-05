SWAT on scene in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.

SWAT officers responded to the 3000 block of West 8th Street about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police received reports a man armed with a “large gun” was barricaded inside an apartment building with hostages, including at least one who is hurt, police confirm.

West 8th Street is blocked in the area until further notice.

