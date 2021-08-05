Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warmer today, but still mainly dry

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heat and humidity continue to rise. You’ll feel the difference today. Temperatures will push into the middle 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

The Tri-State area is under an Air Quality Advisory. Outdoor conditions may be challenging for those with sensitive breathing issues.

High temperatures will warm into the 90s starting on Saturday with even more humidity. It looks like sultry conditions will continue well into next week. Expect high humidity and hot temperatures with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon.

With the exception of maybe a pop-up shower or isolated storm, this weekend we stay mainly dry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillon W. Burgan
Missing Indiana man found dead, police say
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Skip Williams poses for a portrait at Court View Apartments on West Court Streeet in Downtown,...
‘It’s sickening.’ Evicted tenants of downtown building now being sued by owner
Thessalonica Allen, 34, faces more than a half-dozen charges, including murder, abuse of a...
Indiana mother accused of chopping up husband, forcing kids to help hide body

Latest News

Frank Marzullo
Thursday: Mainly Dry & Tad Warmer Air
First Alert Thursday Video Forecast Update
Thursday First Alert Weather Update
Mainly dry weather Thursday but getting warmer each day
See how hot it gets tomorrow
Mainly dry weather for now