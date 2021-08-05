Warmer today, but still mainly dry

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heat and humidity continue to rise. You’ll feel the difference today. Temperatures will push into the middle 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

The Tri-State area is under an Air Quality Advisory. Outdoor conditions may be challenging for those with sensitive breathing issues.

High temperatures will warm into the 90s starting on Saturday with even more humidity. It looks like sultry conditions will continue well into next week. Expect high humidity and hot temperatures with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon.

With the exception of maybe a pop-up shower or isolated storm, this weekend we stay mainly dry.

