12-year-old Batavia boy conquers summer challenge to mow 50 lawns

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy completed his summer challenge of mowing 50 lawns for his community, but he does not plan on stopping his work anytime soon.

Karson Hagan has been cutting grass since he was a 9-year-old, his mother Hayley Hagan said.

Hayley said her son started mowing as a way to help out his parents.

This summer, Hayley said she discovered the Alabama-based nonprofit Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service and brought it up to her son.

The nonprofit’s mission is mowing yards for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans for free.

When Karson’s mother told him about this, she said he was on board to help.

“We thought it was the perfect opportunity and I asked him first, and he said, ‘yeah absolutely,’ and jumped on it,” said Hayley.

Karson signed up in May and completed the 50 yards challenge in July.

“I was very happy putting a smile on people’s faces,” Karson said. “It made people happy.”

Karson does not plan on stopping his mowing efforts and is ready to accept a new challenge from Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service.

Up next for Karson will be the military portion as he mows the lawns of 50 veterans and active duty service members.

You can find more about Karson and his challenge on his Facebook page.

