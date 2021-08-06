2 seriously hurt in crash with Metro bus
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were seriously hurt when their vehicle was involved in a crash with a Metro bus in the West End, Cincinnati police said late Thursday.
It happened about 11:30 p.m. on Ezzard Charles Drive and Winchell Avenue.
There were no riders on the Metro bus, police say.
A second accident occurred at the scene involving a fire vehicle, according to police.
They said no injuries were reported and referred us to the Cincinnati Fire Department for further details.
