2 seriously hurt in crash with Metro bus

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash involving a Metro bus and vehicle in the West End overnight, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were seriously hurt when their vehicle was involved in a crash with a Metro bus in the West End, Cincinnati police said late Thursday.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. on Ezzard Charles Drive and Winchell Avenue.

There were no riders on the Metro bus, police say.

A second accident occurred at the scene involving a fire vehicle, according to police.

They said no injuries were reported and referred us to the Cincinnati Fire Department for further details.

