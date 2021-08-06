Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Allyson Felix of the US wins record 10th track medal

Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo.(Matthias Schrader | AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Allyson Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters. She finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Miller-Uibo defended her 400-meter title in a time of 48.36 seconds.

Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history. She came into the Tokyo Games even with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second a full .84 seconds behind Miller-Uibo.

It was a far less dramatic finish than in 2016 when Miller-Uibo dived at the finish line to edge out Felix for the gold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson
Grandfather of missing 6-year-old has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River
A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.
Police identify man accused of holding 6 hostage in East Price Hill
The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati was Katie Walz, a registered...
Cincinnati-area hospitals to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport
Green laser pointed into Wilmington homes raises big concerns
Incidents of probable and confirmed gunfire in the ShotSpotter program.
‘Huge numbers:’ Police alarmed at amount of bullets fired in Cincinnati each day

Latest News

Corey Bates, 20, is described as 6'1", 200lbs with a a neck tattoo of a broken heart stitched...
Police arrest suspect wanted in connection with string of robberies
Back To School Lunches
Back To School Lunches
What is Cupping?
What is Cupping?
bridalramafashion
bridalramafashion