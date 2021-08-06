Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Butler County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects from UDF gift card scheme

If you recognize these people, call 513-759-7347.
If you recognize these people, call 513-759-7347.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s is trying to identify two people accused of not paying the full amount for $1,500 worth of United Dairy Farmers gift cards.

On Aug. 3, a man and woman went to the UDF on Cincinnati-Dayton Road for gift cards.

While paying, the suspects distracted the clerk and only paid $800 for $1,5000 worth of gift cards, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

This is not the first time these two have done what the sheriff’s office called a “short change theft.”

Anyone who recognizes these two is asked to call Detective Steele at 513-759-7347.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson
Grandfather of missing 6-year-old has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River
A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.
Police identify man accused of holding 6 hostage in East Price Hill
A fatal motorcycle crash closed Columbia Parkway for several hours early Friday, according to...
Police ID motorcyclist killed on Columbia Parkway
The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati was Katie Walz, a registered...
Cincinnati-area hospitals to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport
Green laser pointed into Wilmington homes raises big concerns

Latest News

A celebration begins Friday and ends Sunday.
New Richmond RiverDays begins Friday
Several districts are letting the individual person decide.
Mask policies for Tri-State schools
Bus changes have ‘resulted in chaos,’ CPS says in letter to SORTA leadership
Bus changes have ‘resulted in chaos,’ CPS says in letter to SORTA leadership
A fatal motorcycle crash closed Columbia Parkway for several hours early Friday, according to...
Police ID motorcyclist killed on Columbia Parkway