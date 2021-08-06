Butler County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects from UDF gift card scheme

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s is trying to identify two people accused of not paying the full amount for $1,500 worth of United Dairy Farmers gift cards.

On Aug. 3, a man and woman went to the UDF on Cincinnati-Dayton Road for gift cards.

While paying, the suspects distracted the clerk and only paid $800 for $1,5000 worth of gift cards, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

This is not the first time these two have done what the sheriff’s office called a “short change theft.”

Anyone who recognizes these two is asked to call Detective Steele at 513-759-7347.

