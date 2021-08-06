Contests
Caught on Cam: Suspect grabs toddler, flees sheriff’s deputies

Bodycam from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows the foot chase from Monday.
Bodycam footage shows deputies pursue a suspect on foot after he ran with a 2-year-old child.
Bodycam footage shows deputies pursue a suspect on foot after he ran with a 2-year-old child.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bodycam footage from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows the distressing moments a man fled deputies while carrying a child.

The deputies on Monday responded to the Rolling Acres Mobile Home Park on reports of two men with two children in the street.

The incident report says the men were under the influence of an unknown substance when deputies arrived.

Brandon Cummins is one of the men. The 2-year-old boy he grabbed to take with him is a relative, according to court documents.

Deputies say Cummins started to run from them holding a child. In the bodycam footage, you can hear a deputy shout, “Put the kid down!”

Cummins does put the child down and leaves him behind as he continues to run.

Eventually, the deputies and a citizen in a security shirt succeed in wrestling him to the ground.

Cummins is unsure why he’s being arrested. He says he only fled because the deputies were “running up” on him.

The incident report says Cummins did not remember running with the child.

Cummins is charged with child endangerment.

Joshua Ward was also arrested and charged with child endangerment.

A family member of the two children waited with them until deputies got ahold of their mother.

Ward was released Thursday on his own recognizance.

Cummins will be back in court on Aug. 31.

Joshua Ward will be back in court on Aug. 23.

