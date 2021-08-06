Cleveland Police officer arrested on federal felony charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Police officer was arrested Tuesday on several counts of felony fraud after being charged by a federal Grand jury, according to a tweet from the city of Cleveland.

The federal indictment said Cleveland Police Officer Rorell Dickerson, along with Larry Hicks and Antonio Johnson, schemed to use fraudulently open credit card accounts to buy various construction and contracting materials, appliances, and other equipment.

Dickerson is suspended without pay pending the outcome of the trial.

You can read the entire indictment below:

