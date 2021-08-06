Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cleveland Police officer arrested on federal felony charges

2 others also charged
Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Police officer was arrested Tuesday on several counts of felony fraud after being charged by a federal Grand jury, according to a tweet from the city of Cleveland.

The federal indictment said Cleveland Police Officer Rorell Dickerson, along with Larry Hicks and Antonio Johnson, schemed to use fraudulently open credit card accounts to buy various construction and contracting materials, appliances, and other equipment.

Dickerson is suspended without pay pending the outcome of the trial.

You can read the entire indictment below:

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson
Grandfather of missing 6-year-old has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River
A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.
Police identify man accused of holding 6 hostage in East Price Hill
The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati was Katie Walz, a registered...
Cincinnati-area hospitals to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport
Green laser pointed into Wilmington homes raises big concerns
Incidents of probable and confirmed gunfire in the ShotSpotter program.
‘Huge numbers:’ Police alarmed at amount of bullets fired in Cincinnati each day

Latest News

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash involving a Metro bus and vehicle in the West End...
2 seriously hurt in crash with Metro bus
A fatal motorcycle crash closed Columbia Parkway for several hours early Friday, according to...
Columbia Parkway reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Woman kills man during attempted home burglary, Cleveland police say
Woman kills man during attempted home burglary, Cleveland police say
Southbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash, Kenton...
SB I-71/75 reopens on Brent Spence Bridge
Simply Money: Apple's IOS 10 Update
Simply Money: Apple's IOS 10 Update