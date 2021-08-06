Crash closes SB I-71/75 on Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky, (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash, Kenton County dispatchers confirm.
It’s not clear when the highway will reopen or how many vehicles are involved, they say.
The crash was reported at 3 a.m. Friday.
