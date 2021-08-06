Fatal motorcycle crash closes Columbia Parkway
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Both sides of Columbia Parkway are shut down early Friday due to a fatal motorcycle crash, Cincinnati police say.
The crash was reported in the 3100- block of Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum about 1 a.m.
It’s not clear when the main east-west thoroughfare will reopen, police say.
The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit remains on scene investigating.
