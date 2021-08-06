Fatal motorcycle crash closes Columbia Parkway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Both sides of Columbia Parkway are shut down early Friday due to a fatal motorcycle crash, Cincinnati police say.

The crash was reported in the 3100- block of Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum about 1 a.m.

It’s not clear when the main east-west thoroughfare will reopen, police say.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit remains on scene investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.