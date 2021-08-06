FC Cincinnati parts way with GM Gerard Nijkamp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is in the market for a new general manager after “mutually” parting ways with Gerard Nijkamp.

The club announced on Friday that Nijkamp would not be back.

Nijkamp has served as general manager since May 30, 2019.

During his tenure, FCC held a 7-20-10 regular season record.

“I’m proud of the foundation we have here and all the hard work everyone has put into it,” said Nijkamp. “I will always be thankful to ownership and leadership for the chance to serve this club. While this has been an exciting opportunity, I have decided to pursue positions closer to my family. I wish the team the best moving forward.”

FC Cincinnati said they will begin the search for Nijkamp’s replacement immediately.

