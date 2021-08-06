Contests
FC Cincinnati parts way with GM Gerard Nijkamp

Gerard Nijkamp (left) has served as general manager since May 30, 2019.
Gerard Nijkamp (left) has served as general manager since May 30, 2019.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is in the market for a new general manager after “mutually” parting ways with Gerard Nijkamp.

The club announced on Friday that Nijkamp would not be back.

Nijkamp has served as general manager since May 30, 2019.

During his tenure, FCC held a 7-20-10 regular season record.

“I’m proud of the foundation we have here and all the hard work everyone has put into it,” said Nijkamp. “I will always be thankful to ownership and leadership for the chance to serve this club. While this has been an exciting opportunity, I have decided to pursue positions closer to my family. I wish the team the best moving forward.”

FC Cincinnati said they will begin the search for Nijkamp’s replacement immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

