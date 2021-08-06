Former UC Bearcat wins Olympic gold in women’s soccer

(AP/WXIX) - Vanessa Gilles, one of the most decorated players in UC women’s soccer history, now has an Olympic gold medal to add to her collection of honors.

Gilles was one of 18 athletes on the Canadian women’s soccer team which defeated Sweden 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

It was the first major tournament title for the Canadians after bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe stopped Jonna Andersson to make way for Grosso to beat Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.

It was the second straight silver medal for the Swedes.

