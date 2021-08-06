Gov. DeWine gives press conference amid rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. DeWine along with the Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff is holding a press conference to discuss COVID-19.

This is happening after recent reports of rises in delta variant cases throughout the state. Hamilton and Bulter county have been listed as areas of “substantial spread.”

UC, Cincinnati State and now Xavier have all reinstated mask mandates for the upcoming fall semester.

The latest CDC recommendations are listed below:

Everyone, including those fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Fully-vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

Universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.