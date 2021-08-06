Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine gives press conference amid rise in COVID-19 cases

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. DeWine along with the Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff is holding a press conference to discuss COVID-19.

This is happening after recent reports of rises in delta variant cases throughout the state. Hamilton and Bulter county have been listed as areas of “substantial spread.”

UC, Cincinnati State and now Xavier have all reinstated mask mandates for the upcoming fall semester.

The latest CDC recommendations are listed below:

  • Everyone, including those fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings.
  • Fully-vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.
  • Fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
  • Universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson
Grandfather of missing 6-year-old has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River
A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.
Police identify man accused of holding 6 hostage in East Price Hill
The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati was Katie Walz, a registered...
Cincinnati-area hospitals to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport
Green laser pointed into Wilmington homes raises big concerns
Incidents of probable and confirmed gunfire in the ShotSpotter program.
‘Huge numbers:’ Police alarmed at amount of bullets fired in Cincinnati each day

Latest News

Several districts are letting the individual person decide.
Mask policies for Tri-State schools
The Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University.
Xavier University will require masks indoors starting Monday
Ohio’s tax-free weekend gets underway Friday morning and runs through Sunday.
Ohio tax-free weekend: What you need to know
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away