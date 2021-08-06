Contests
Grandmother’s ‘trash’ becomes treasure again after sanitation workers recover lost $25,000

By Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT
OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The call came in to the Lorain County Republic Services trash and recycling center.

“Whoa! Twenty-five-thousand dollars!,” remembered Gary Capan. “Stop! Find the truck!”

A grandmother’s freezer broke and her granddaughters had cleaned it out, throwing out bad meat.

“(The grandmother) said, ‘Don’t throw away my $25,000,’” the granddaughters told operation manager Dan Schoewe.

“The first thought is, ‘Is this for real? Is there really $25,000?” Capan said, picking up the story. “We found the driver, found out the driver hadn’t been to the landfill yet. If it gets up to the landfill, there’s no finding the money.”

“We removed two bags. It was the second we pulled off the load and opened it up and there was all the bad meat and there was the package with the money inside.” Schoewe recalled.

“It was inside a bag, duct-taped and marked shrimp, and then all new $100 bills, crisp $100 bills,” said Schoewe. “In 30 years, this is the most we’ve ever found.”

“The family was ecstatic, jumping up and down,” adds Capan. “It was a good day.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

