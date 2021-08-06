Contests
Investigator finds Land of Illusion violated no laws or regulations in girl’s death

The findings appear to contradict claims that the park was overcapacity, unsafe and dangerous.
Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures water park is located on Thomas Road in Madison Township.
Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures water park is located on Thomas Road in Madison Township.(FOX19 NOW)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An independent investigator hired by Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure Park has found the park team acted “swiftly” and “immediately” during the July incident where a teenage girl died.

The investigator calls the girl’s death an “accident.” He also found the park violated no laws or regulations with respect to the death.

Land of Illusion Owner Brett Oakley announced the results of the investigation on Friday. Oakley’s statement and the investigation summary are provided at the end of this story.

Mykiara Jones, 14, was pulled from the water on the evening of June 20. She was not wearing a life vest and was underwater for around 30 minutes before she was located.

Jones was flown to Children’s Hospital in Dayton, where she was pronounced dead. Her death is being investigated as a possible drowning.

On July 22, Land of Illusion hired Dan Wood, a health and safety consultant with 16 years of experience, to assess the park’s health and safety policies, perform a “gap analysis” and determine whether all policies, procedures and programs were being followed on June 20.

Wood says his investigation included a review of the park’s emergency action plan, emergency equipment, water safety procedures and respiratory protection, among other things. He says it also included “extensive on-site employee interviews.”

The investigation’s summary of findings claims the park follows all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. It also says the park in many areas has policies “that exceed the requirements of those regulations.”

“My investigation also revealed no violations of law or regulations with respect to the tragic July 20, 2021, drowning accident,” Wood wrote. “The [park’s] response team executed its action plan immediately and swiftly notified the proper authorities. The team collaborated with first responders on the scene and established an effective and professional search line just as our county Water Rescue Teams would do in this type of shoreline search and rescue.”

This story will be updated.

‘Unsafe and dangerous’: Health district received complaint about water park same day teen died
‘Staggering’ number of complaints about Butler County water park where teen drowned, sheriff says
Land of Illusion park manager writes open letter after teen’s death
Butler County, Madison Township to enter mediation with Land of Illusion owner over $190M expansion lawsuit

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

