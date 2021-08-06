Contests
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse relocating to the Foundry near Fountain Square

The Foundry development, photographed, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on Vine and Fifth streets near Fountain Square.
The Foundry development, photographed, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on Vine and Fifth streets near Fountain Square.(Cincinnati Enquirer/Landon Bost)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse is relocating to the Foundry development near Fountain Square in 2022, according to a press release from Jeff Ruby’s Culinary Entertainment.

The move will move the iconic steakhouse from 700 Walnut Street to the former Fountain Place building at 505 Vine Street.

“Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” said Jeff Ruby, Founder and Chairman of JRCE. “It’s where people go to get engaged, where we party after big wins, where we celebrate life. I’m honored that we will be able to add to its legacy and bring joy with world-class dining experiences.”

The new location will serve as Jeff Ruby’s legacy restaurant, the release said.

Jeff Ruby’s future home will “fully deliver” the key element of live entertainment the steakhouse has in mind.

The current location on Walnut Street will be converted into a full-service event center, according to the press release.

