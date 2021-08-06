Contests
2 facing charges after kids, 12 animals found living in ‘deplorable conditions’

According to the sheriff’s office, all of the animals appeared to be in poor health.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dozen animals and two juveniles were rescued from a home in Bethel after Clermont County officials found them living in “deplorable conditions.”

Leonard and Jessica Saylor are facing charges of child endangerment and prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives and the Clermont County Animal Control found the juveniles and animals when they executed a search warrant at a home in the 2600 block of Spring Street.

The home had an “overwhelming odor” with garbage and feces covering the floors, according to court documents.

A German Shepherd mix canine, 10 Husky mix canines and a cat were taken from the home.

The shepherd was described as “shockingly emaciated” with its ribs visible and the hip bones “jutted out,” court records state.

According to the sheriff’s office, all of the animals appeared to be in poor health and severely underweight.

Clermont County Animal Control is maintaining the custody and care of the animals.

The kids were turned over to their grandparents, the sheriff’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

