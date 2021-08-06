Contests
Michael Bublé postpones Cincinnati concert

(WYMT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Singer Michael Bublé' is postponing 10 of his US tour dates including the stop in Cincinnati.

The Heritage Bank Center concert will now take place on Friday, Oct. 22.

According to a news release, Michael’s concern over the rising number of COVID-19 infections led him to this decision.

”I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show,” he said.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

All other tour dates will remain as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

