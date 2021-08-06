Missing 78-year-old Florence woman has dementia, police say

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Golden Alert is in effect Friday for a missing 78-year-old Florence woman who suffers from dementia.

Vicki Lower was last seen leaving her residence at Champion Club Apartments about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police say.

She is described as 5′3″ and 108 pounds with long blonde/gray hair and gaps in her teeth.

Lower was last seen wearing black and white shorts and a yellow shirt.

When she has gone missing in the past, she has been located in New Richmond, OH, Belterra Race Track in Ohio, Ross County, Ohio and Covington, police say.

The Florence Police Department’s Investigative Unit, Kentucky State Police and Boone County EMA are all working to try find her.

Anyone who comes into contact with Lower is asked to notify local law enforcement immediately and Boone County PSCC by calling 859-371-1234.

