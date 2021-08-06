Contests
Mix of sun and clouds today, weekend heat on tap

By Olga Breese
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You will notice a bit more humidity today. Still, the afternoon promises to be quite pleasant with temperatures right around normal for this time of year with a high of 87.

The weekend will be mainly dry with highs near 90. There is a small chance for rain on Saturday afternoon. A few storms will be possible, too.

Next week the heat and humidity are back in full force. Highs will be in the low 90s with daily chances for afternoon storms beginning Tuesday. With the high humidity (dewpoints in the 70s) it will feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s at times.

