New Richmond RiverDays begins Friday

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A celebration of the city of New Richmond begins Aug. 6 on Front Street with food, live music, a cardboard boat regatta, business and more.

The River Arts Festival will join New Richmond RiverDays for the first time.

Festival Hours are:

Friday: 6 p.m. - Midnight

Saturday: 12 p.m. - Midnight

Sunday: 12 p.m. - Midnight

