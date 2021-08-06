New Richmond RiverDays begins Friday
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A celebration of the city of New Richmond begins Aug. 6 on Front Street with food, live music, a cardboard boat regatta, business and more.
The River Arts Festival will join New Richmond RiverDays for the first time.
Festival Hours are:
Friday: 6 p.m. - Midnight
Saturday: 12 p.m. - Midnight
Sunday: 12 p.m. - Midnight
