Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New Richmond RiverDays begins Friday

A celebration begins Friday and ends Sunday.
A celebration begins Friday and ends Sunday.(wwny)
By Lauren Artino
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A celebration of the city of New Richmond begins Aug. 6 on Front Street with food, live music, a cardboard boat regatta, business and more.

The River Arts Festival will join New Richmond RiverDays for the first time.

Festival Hours are:

Friday: 6 p.m. - Midnight

Saturday: 12 p.m. - Midnight

Sunday: 12 p.m. - Midnight

For more details, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson
Grandfather of missing 6-year-old has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River
A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.
Police identify man accused of holding 6 hostage in East Price Hill
A fatal motorcycle crash closed Columbia Parkway for several hours early Friday, according to...
Police ID motorcyclist killed on Columbia Parkway
The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati was Katie Walz, a registered...
Cincinnati-area hospitals to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport
Green laser pointed into Wilmington homes raises big concerns

Latest News

Michael Bublé postpones Cincinnati concert
Carly Pearce, hailed as a country-music traditionalist, will be inducted into the Grand Ole...
Greater Cincinnati-native to be inducted into Grand Ole Opry
Tri-State preparing for the country’s largest paddling celebration
"Toy Story" movie cast: (l-r) Rex, Bo Peep, Buzz Lightyear, Mr. Potatohead, Woody and Slinky Dog
Pixar exhibit opening at Cincinnati Museum Center