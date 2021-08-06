New ‘trauma ambassadors’ are breaking cycles of violence in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With 53 homicides so far this year in Cincinnati, community leaders are stepping up in an effort to end the cycle of gun violence in their neighborhoods.

Community leaders say it’s going to take more than heavy policing and patrols to control the ongoing violence. So now police officers, pastors, health professionals and others are teaming up to attack what they say is one of the biggest issues: trauma.

In June, 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was shot and killed on Reading Road while walking with his friends. Behind the yellow crime tape there was more happening on-scene—a group of trauma ambassadors working with family and friends who are victims of crime.

“We try to lessen the tensions of the neighborhood and we respond to all the major traumas,” said Yolanda Johnson who is a trauma ambassador.

Johnson was there after Beauchamp was fatally shot in Avondale in front of several children whom we’re told are still feeling the effects.

“I went outside and saw all of it the evidence and I knew it was real. It’s a hard feeling,” said Donterion Kellam, who was a friend of Beauchamp.

In that situation, the trauma ambassadors helped ease those hard feelings by moving the kids from the area and giving them something else to think about.

‘We went to my house. We had chicken wings and we processed the situation because that’s something really traumatic to see your friend, your comrade laying there, and you can picture yourself in that same situation,” said Johnson.

Pastor Ennis Tate with New Beginnings Church of the Living God is also an ambassador and says the repeated trauma of seeing violence is part of the problem.

“Part of the issues that we face now is a lot of people don’t know they have trauma, but when you start to unpack a lot of things that they’ve gone through and we’re able to classify it as trauma, they realize that may be why things happened the way it did,” Tate said.

The trauma ambassadors are not just stopping at crime scenes. They’re also showing up to community events, including a literacy program at the Hirsch Recreation Complex on Wednesday called Read on the Green.

They are hoping to build a community bond and trust, especially with the youth.

“What we’re trying to do is get to it with our young people early on, as you know the violence is picking up, but it’s becoming the norm because the trauma has settled in, and we’re trying to basically get kids and parents to admit that there is something that they are dealing with, and once they admit it, we have solutions,” said Tate.

The solutions vary from person to person based the situation, which can range from healthcare to transportation to job training.

They say they have resources available for just about anything.

The trauma ambassadors believe this is the type of work that will begin to make a difference in reducing gun violence across the city.

For more information to get involved contact Pastor Tate at 513- 818-3052

