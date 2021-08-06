Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Small chance for rain Friday, better chance Saturday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pleasant weather is expected through the overnight hours, much like last night. Low 64.

Despite the increase in the humidity, Friday will still be pleasant with temperatures right around normal for this time of year with a high of 87.

The weekend will be mainly dry with highs near 90. There is a small chance for rain Saturday afternoon as a few storms will be possible too.

Next week the heat and humidity are back in full force. Highs will be in the low 90s with daily chances for afternoon storms beginning Tuesday. With the high humidity (dewpoints in the 70s) it will feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s at times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillon W. Burgan
Missing Indiana man found dead, police say
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
James Hutchinson
Grandfather of missing 6-year-old has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River
A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.
Police identify man accused of holding 6 hostage in East Price Hill

Latest News

Mainly dry Friday with a chance for rain Saturday
Warmer Friday with a small chance for rain
Rain and a few storms possible Saturday
Warmer but still dry Friday
Getting warmer and more humid each day
logo
Warmer today, but still mainly dry