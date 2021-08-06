Contests
Small chance for rain this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We can expect pleasant weather for the remainder of the afternoon and evening hours, although mostly cloudy skies will blanket the region. Tonight temperatures do get a little more on the muggy side with lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warmer and slightly more humid with a chance for a few showers in the afternoon hours. Sunday will be similar although we return to the 90s on Sunday and stay there for quite a while. Not only will the temperatures get warmer, but the humidity will climb up as well. From the beginning to the middle of next week the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s at times. There will be a chance for thunderstorms almost every day next week in the afternoon hours.

