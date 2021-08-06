Union man accused of underage rape, sexual abuse

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Union man is behind bars after detectives arrested him on charges of raping and sexually abusing an underage victim.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Schroeder, 37, on Thursday after a five-day investigation.

The victim came forward saying Schroeder raped and committed multiple acts of sexual abuse against him or her in August 2020.

Detectives interviewed Schroeder, during which the sheriff’s office says he confessed to the crimes.

He is charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual abuse.

Schroeder is currently being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

