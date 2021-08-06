Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

USPS to hire 200 people during Cincinnati job fairs

Two job fairs will be held next week.
Two job fairs will be held next week.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The United States Postal Service is looking to hire 200 people during two upcoming job fairs.

The open positions include city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants, assistant rural carriers, and postal support employees.

Starting salary is between $16.87 and $19.06 per hour.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and medical assessment.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson
Grandfather of missing 6-year-old has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River
A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.
Police identify man accused of holding 6 hostage in East Price Hill
A fatal motorcycle crash closed Columbia Parkway for several hours early Friday, according to...
Police ID motorcyclist killed on Columbia Parkway
The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati was Katie Walz, a registered...
Cincinnati-area hospitals to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport
Green laser pointed into Wilmington homes raises big concerns

Latest News

Wellness Wednesday by TriHealth
Wellness Wednesday by TriHealth: Maintaining Heart Health
Allworth Advice: New drug to help obesity
Allworth Advice: New drug to help obesity
Allworth Advice: Budgeting for home maintenance
Allworth Advice: Budgeting for home maintenance
Allworth Advice: Benefits of hiring financial coach
Allworth Advice: Benefits of hiring financial coach