USPS to hire 200 people during Cincinnati job fairs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The United States Postal Service is looking to hire 200 people during two upcoming job fairs.

The open positions include city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants, assistant rural carriers, and postal support employees.

Starting salary is between $16.87 and $19.06 per hour.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and medical assessment.

