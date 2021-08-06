VIDEO: Thieves steal catalytic converters from West Side auto business

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating another string of catalytic converter thefts in the Tri-State.

But security camera footage from a Bridgetown business shows the thieves aren’t just in it for the converters.

Keys Auto is located at North Bend and Cheviot. At 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, a white van with some missing paint rolled into the used car dealership’s lot.

A suspect gets out of the van to scope out an SUV. The suspect lays down and gets under the vehicle, where he or she stays for several minutes before getting back in the van and leaving.

Keys Auto Owner Sade Adaranijo says the suspects likely knew exactly what they were looking for because the car they targeted has expensive parts.

“The catalytic converter that they had cut off the KIA Sportage, for example, to repair that, just buying the catalytic converter is probably going to be about $500-$600.”

The dealership says the thieves also stole another catalytic converter from a car that was not covered by the cameras.

Thirteen minutes later, cameras belonging to an auto repair shop on the other side of the building catch the van and thieves again.

You can see them look under a car, but Regina Bishop, owner of Monfort Heights Auto, says they didn’t steal the converter. Instead, they pulled the van next to the car and broke into it.

“Makes me frustrated and angry because they’re just super casual,” Bishop said.

But Bishop says there’s not much they can do. “Can’t be here all the time,” she said.

Green Township police say this is probably connected to another catalytic converter theft overnight on Tuesday.

“You should really think twice about more than yourselves,” Adarnijo said when asked if he has a message for the thieves. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic where people are still getting on their feet.”

If you recognize the people in the video, you’re urged to contact Green Township police.

