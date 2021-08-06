Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman kills man during attempted home burglary, Cleveland police say

Woman kills man during attempted home burglary, Cleveland police say
Woman kills man during attempted home burglary, Cleveland police say(Source: Gray News)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 39-year-old man was fatally shot during an attempted home burglary on the city’s East Side this week.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the deceased as Kenneth Ray, of Cleveland.

Ray died Wednesday morning after being shot by a 22-year-old woman who told investigators he tried to break into her home, Cleveland police said.

Police said their initial investigation revealed Ray and woman are neighbors. According to police, the woman lives in a downstairs unit at a residence in the 400 block of 148th Street, and Ray lived upstairs.

Officers arrived on scene around 9:35 a.m. and discovered Ray shot in the head, according to police. Officers later found the woman outside the home.

Cleveland police said the woman armed herself and shot Ray when he “attempted to make forceful entry into the downstairs residence.” She called 911 after the incident, according to the email from police.

The woman was released pending further investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson
Grandfather of missing 6-year-old has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River
A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.
Police identify man accused of holding 6 hostage in East Price Hill
The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati was Katie Walz, a registered...
Cincinnati-area hospitals to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport
Green laser pointed into Wilmington homes raises big concerns
Incidents of probable and confirmed gunfire in the ShotSpotter program.
‘Huge numbers:’ Police alarmed at amount of bullets fired in Cincinnati each day

Latest News

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash involving a Metro bus and vehicle in the West End...
2 seriously hurt in crash with Metro bus
A fatal motorcycle crash closed Columbia Parkway for several hours early Friday, according to...
Columbia Parkway reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Southbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash, Kenton...
SB I-71/75 reopens on Brent Spence Bridge
Simply Money: Apple's IOS 10 Update
Simply Money: Apple's IOS 10 Update