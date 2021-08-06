Xavier University will require masks indoors starting Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University announced Friday that it will require everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask or face covering indoor campus buildings effective Monday.

The following are exceptions to the indoor campus mask requirement:

Masks are not required while actively eating or drinking.

Masks are not required in residential spaces, as these are the primary living spaces for students residing at Xavier. However, masks are strongly encouraged in residence hall lobbies and common spaces.

Masks might not be required in certain special circumstances. Such exceptions will be posted or otherwise communicated by the University as appropriate. If you are unsure if a mask is required, wear a mask.

Masks are not required when alone in a non-public space, such as an office or cubicle.

“The high transmissibility of the COVID-19 Delta variant poses an enhanced risk to the health and operations of our community. While masks are now required indoors, Xavier is firmly committed to returning to mostly normal operations for the fall semester, including in-person classes at full capacity, dining services, and campus activities,” Xavier University said in a letter sent to staff and students.

The University of Cincinnati, Miami University and Northern Kentucky University have also announced they will require masks indoors.

