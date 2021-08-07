Contests
1 seriously injured in Over-the-Rhine shooting

Police respond to a shooting in Over-the- Rhine on Friday.
Police respond to a shooting in Over-the- Rhine on Friday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has serious injuries after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Friday night.

Cincinnati police responded to the scene at Green and Republic streets sometime shortly before 10 p.m.

The man was found shot in his vehicle.

Crews transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His injuries are life-threatening, police say.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

