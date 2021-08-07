Contests
CPS Project Connect to collect school supplies Saturday for students experiencing homelessness

Ohio Tax-Free weekend at Target.
Ohio Tax-Free weekend at Target.(WXIX)
By Alison Montoya
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Public Schools’ Project Connect will be collecting school supplies Saturday for students experiencing homelessness.

Donations will be collected at the Woodward Career Technical High School on Reading road.

Items include:

  • Backpacks
  • Binders
  • Notebooks
  • Folders
  • Pens
  • Crayons, markers, colored pencils
  • Calculators
  • Filler paper

Project Connect officials say that there are more than 3,500 students in the district experiencing homelessness.

“The impact of COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted families living in poverty. As the gap between wages and affordable housing continues to grow, so do the numbers of students needing services to meet their basic needs. Project Connect and the My Kidz Foundation are striving to reduce equity gaps by ensuring that every CPS student has the tools and resources that they to be positioned to learn,” Project Connect Manager Rebeka Beach said.

The back-to-school event happens to fall on Ohio’s tax-free weekend. According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, customers can buy a list of items exempt from sales and use tax:

  • Clothing priced at $75 or less;
  • School supplies priced at $20 or less; and
  • School instructional material priced at $20 or less.

