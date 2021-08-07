Contests
At least one dead in Winton Road crash

Police and fire crews at the scene of a crash on Winton Road Friday night.
Police and fire crews at the scene of a crash on Winton Road Friday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead Friday night in a crash in Winton Hills, police say.

The crash occurred sometime shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Winton Road.

Police could not say the number of fatalities but confirmed at least one.

No word on what led to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

