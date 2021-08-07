Contests
Lynyrd Skynyrd withdraws from Concert for Legends due to COVID-19

Rickey Medlocke, from left, Mark Matejka, and Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO...
Rickey Medlocke, from left, Mark Matejka, and Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(NBC15)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday announced Lynyrd Skynyrd will not perform at the Concert for Legends.

The band confirmed on Facebook that band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Medlocke is doing well and resting at home, according to the post.

The Hall of Fame has chosen singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen to open for country music artist Brad Paisley.

Those who bought tickets specifically to see Lynyrd Skynyrd are eligible for a refund, the Hall of Fame said in an update posted to their website.

The deadline to request a refund is 6 p.m. Monday.

The Concert for Legends starts at 8 p.m. Monday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

