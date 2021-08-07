Contests
Matthew 25: Ministries assist flooding victims near Lexington, KY

Matthew 25: Ministries loaded their trucks Saturday morning to deliver donations to flooding...
Matthew 25: Ministries loaded their trucks Saturday morning to deliver donations to flooding victims near Lexington, KY.(Matthew 25: Ministries)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Matthew 25: Ministries loaded their trucks with donations Saturday morning to help flooding victims in parts of Kentucky.

Officials with the nonprofit say that around 80 homes and 30 businesses were destroyed in Nicholas County near Lexington after four inches of rain caused flooding throughout the county capital of Carlisle and at least death.

As part of a partnership with Procter and Gamble and the Cintas Center, Matthew 25: Ministries loaded their trucks filled with P&G personal care items, Cintas first aid and safety kits, household cleaning supplies, bottled water, and more.

The team is still requesting donations for their deployment and future distributions:

  • Monetary donations: The donations can be sent online or by check to Matthew 25: Ministries.
  • Cases of bottled water (12-and 24-count)
  • Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.
  • Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.
  • Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.
  • First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

This is the second deployment this year in Kentucky for the nonprofit due to severe flooding. Their first deployment was in March.

