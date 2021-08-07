Neighborhood Back2School Carnival held in North Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Students from Pre-K to twelfth grade received back-to-school supplies in North Avondale Saturday for the annual Neighborhood Back2School Carnival.

Students are about carry the burden of homework and grade school as they return to the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Nobody wants to get to school and see their friends with bags and not have one. Nobody wants to get to school and see them taking out their school supplies and they don’t have them. So we want to make sure that everyone gets the opportunity to be a part of this exciting thing called education,” Event Coordinator Sheree Tait said.

Organizers provided 1,000 free backpacks with school supplies, limited uniforms, free food, games, and music.

Tait is also with Ennis Tait Ministries, one of the many partners of the event.

“We have all these school supplies that we want to get out of here for our kids so that they can start off this school year in school, in their classrooms with everything that they need,” Tait said.

Tait says it feels good to see the students again after the annual event was cancelled because of the Coronavirus last year.

“If you’re trying to worry about rent and how am I going to pay for food and just everyday life then this is just not on your mind and it’s unfortunate but it’s a reality,” Tait said.

While some students are more eager than others to return to school, those who attended the event will show up back to school in style.

“It’s good because they’re doing stuff for the community,” a student named Joseph said.

“It’s good seeing all these people again. Getting bookbags and all that stuff and interacting with people. It’s good to see,” Stephen Tait, Sheree’s son said.

