Northside bar checking vaccination cards for indoor diners

(Pablo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Littlefield in Northside is giving notice to patrons it will require that indoor diners be fully vaccinated.

The bourbon bar and restaurant on Spring Grove Avenue posted to Facebook about its new policy on Friday evening.

“This is to protect ourselves and other customers,” the post explains. “Please be aware you may be asked for proof of vaccination when coming indoors, meaning your physical card or a digital divination of your vaccination.”

All of The Littlefield’s staff has been vaccinated, according to a sign outside the bar.

