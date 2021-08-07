Contests
Family holds vigil for 20-year-old Forest Park shooting victim

“It’s gut-wrenching. There’s no words that could describe the type of pain.”
Darnay Allmond
Darnay Allmond(Provided)
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends shared hugs, memories and tears on Friday for 20-year-old Darnay Allmond, who was killed in Forest Park last week.

Officers found Allmond shot to death on Pellston Court around 2 a.m.

He was originally discovered along the berm of the roadway by a customer of Syndi’s Saloon across the street.

The family’s vigil took place on Pellston Court on the anniversary of the day Allmond’s father died from colon cancer.

They lit candles and released lime green balloons.

“That lime green is my and Darnay’s zodiac color,” Tanika Shields, Allmond’s mother, said. “We’re both Virgos.”

Donita Shields, Allmond’s aunt, says he isn’t the first family member to die from gun violence.

“Just like this, it’s heartbreaking. It’s gut-wrenching. There’s no words that could describe the type of pain,” she said.

Police say they do not have any suspects.

“Darnay was a loving, fun person,” Tanika said. “He loved to cook. He loved to run his business. He had a business. He was going to college for business. He was just ready to take on the world.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Forest Park police at 513.595.5220 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

