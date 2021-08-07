Small chance for rain this weekend with temperatures rising

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a little warmer today with highs in the mid 80s. Most spots remained dry with a few showers in far eastern parts of the viewing area. Friday marks the fifth day in a row of no rain at CVG. Tonight temperatures do get a little more on the muggy side with lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warmer and slightly more humid with a chance for a few showers in the afternoon hours. Sunday will be similar although we return to the 90s on Sunday and stay there for quite a while. Not only will the temperatures get warmer, but the humidity will climb up as well. From the beginning to the middle of next week the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s at times. There will be a chance for thunderstorms almost every day next week in the afternoon hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.