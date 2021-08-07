Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Small Chance of Rain Today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will be warmer and slightly more humid with a chance for a few showers in the afternoon hours. Sunday will be similar although we return to the 90s on Sunday and stay there for quite a while. Not only will the temperatures get warmer, but the humidity will climb up as well. From the beginning to the middle of next week the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s at times. There will be a chance for thunderstorms almost every day next week in the afternoon hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal motorcycle crash closed Columbia Parkway for several hours early Friday, according to...
Police ID motorcyclist killed on Columbia Parkway
Gov. DeWine, health officials urge Ohioans to get vaccinated amid rise in delta variant cases
Gov. DeWine, health officials urge Ohioans to get vaccinated amid rise in delta variant cases
Police and fire crews at the scene of a crash on Winton Road Friday night.
At least one dead in Winton Road crash
According to the sheriff’s office, all of the animals appeared to be in poor health and...
2 facing charges after kids, 12 animals found living in ‘deplorable conditions’
If you recognize these people, call 513-759-7347.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects from UDF gift card scheme

Latest News

A small chance for rain in the afternoon hours
Small chance for rain Saturday
Small chance for rain this weekend with temperatures rising
Getting warmer this weekend
Mainly dry but getting warmer this weekend
Small chance for rain this weekend