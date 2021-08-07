Contests
Warmer and more humid through the week

By Olga Breese
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Only a slight chance of showers overnight into Sunday. While the day starts with a few clouds, the afternoon shapes up to be mostly sunny with highs around 90 degrees. Humidity levels continue to climb most of the week ahead.

Partly cloudy and warm on Sunday night. Lows near 70. Heat continues on Monday but there is a chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs again will reach into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The heat index will make it feel more like the mid 90s.

Get used to it. This trend continues through the middle of the week. There will be a chance for thunderstorms almost every day next week in the afternoon hours. A weak front could stir up more widespread storms on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

