Wiffleball league turns summertime fun into fundraiser for hungry kids

“Just the fact that we can do it for a good cause makes it all that much better.”
A Batesville wiffleball league raised more than a thousand dollars for charity during its world...
A Batesville wiffleball league raised more than a thousand dollars for charity during its world series game on Friday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, In. (WXIX) - What began as a fun summertime wiffleball league in southeast Indiana ended on Friday with a “world series” that raised more than a thousand dollars for childhood hunger.

Riley Schebler is one of the organizers of the Bates Wiffle Ball League.

“Just some guys that got together and wanted to play some wiffleball,” he explained of the league’s humble origins. “It turned into a community event.”

Friday, says Schebler, was the culmination of the league’s season, a world series that pitted the Barefoot Boys against the City Tropics.

“Today we were actually able to partner with Ripley County Community Foundation and a charity called Turnover Hunger,” said fellow league organizer Lleyton Ratcliffe.

Those who attended Friday night’s showdown raised $1,100 for the charity.

“Turnover Hunger helps serve underserved kids in elementary schools in the county,” Schebler explained. “It helps give food to those who struggle to get food on the weekends and rely on most of their food from the schools.”

Schebler and Ratcliffe say the league has been a lot of fun all summer long.

“But just the fact that we can do it for a good cause makes it all that much better,” Schebler said.

