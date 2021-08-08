Contests
1 dead in 4-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in...
The crash happened near the Winton Road exit.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Forest Park police confirm one person was killed in a 4-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound Saturday night.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m just before the Winton Road exit in Forest Park.

The eastbound lanes of I-275 remain shut down.

No word on other injuries at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

FOX19 will update this story as we get more details.

