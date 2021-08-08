1 dead in 4-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Forest Park police confirm one person was killed in a 4-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound Saturday night.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m just before the Winton Road exit in Forest Park.
The eastbound lanes of I-275 remain shut down.
No word on other injuries at this time.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.
