Back to work and back to school with heat and humidity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be partly cloudy and warm overnight. Lows drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees by sunrise. Cloud cover will increase through the morning, but the rain and storm chances should hold off until midday for most of the Tri-State. Highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

The heat sticks around on Tuesday and Wednesday, but you’ll notice the high humidity. With temperatures around 90 degrees, the Heat Index will make it feel more like the mid 90s! Relief is in sight. A slow moving front is on the way. It will stir up some stormy weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

Behind the front, we’ll get a much needed temperature adjustment. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s by the weekend.

