Craft fair raises money for Alzheimer’s Association

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Several small businesses set up tents for a craft show raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association at the Kenton County Fairgrounds Sunday.

The fundraiser took over the fairgrounds all weekend and kicked off with a car show Saturday that over 500 people attended.

The event wrapped up Sunday with a six-hour craft fair with 35 different vendors.

“These are all relatives and friends, you can see we’re all kind of dragging ‘cause it has been a long two days, but it’s all worth it, it really is,” said the events coordinator Daryl Miller.

Miller is involved in several community events as a coordinator, but he says the Cincinnati Tri-State Walk to End Alzheimer’s is closest to his heart.

“People ask me all the time how come you do what you do. You’ve lost your Dad. We really don’t want another family to go through what we went through. That’s why we do what we do,” says Miller

Entering this weekend’s event in Independence, the group known as Tom’s Troops helped raise more than $50,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We just want to offer them something. They know what we’re here for, and they’re more than welcome to help out any way they can,” said Miller.

He says this initiative is getting more and more popular every year.

“Just to see everybody here and everybody enjoying themselves, and when they all left, they all left with a smile on their face, and that’s what it is all about,” says Miller.

This event has been held annually for 8 years, five at the Kenton County Fairgrounds, all the admission and booth money going to the Alzheimer’s Association.

