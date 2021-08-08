Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Girl, 4, fatally shot after another child finds gun in Chicago home

By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 4-year-old Chicago girl died after being shot in the chest when a gun in the hands of another child went off accidentally.

Police say a child found a gun in a Chicago home around 6 p.m. Thursday and accidentally fired. The bullet hit 4-year-old Makalah McKay in the chest. She didn’t survive the trip to the hospital.

“That baby should be still here – 4 years old,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

Makalah McKay, 4, was shot in the chest after another child found a gun in a Chicago home and...
Makalah McKay, 4, was shot in the chest after another child found a gun in a Chicago home and accidentally fired. She died before arriving at the hospital.(Source: Family photo, WLS via CNN)

Makalah’s mother was inconsolable, being comforted as best she could by Pastor Donovan Price.

“In this situation, when it happens, time basically stops,” he said.

According to police, a visiting family member had the gun, inside a bag, in the home.

An adult at the scene was taken in for questioning, but police did not provide any further details.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews at the scene of a crash on Winton Road Friday night.
1 dead, 1 injured in Winton Hills crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in...
Man killed in 4-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park
According to the sheriff’s office, all of the animals appeared to be in poor health and...
2 facing charges after kids, 12 animals found living in ‘deplorable conditions’
Northside bar checking vaccination cards for indoor diners
If you recognize these people, call 513-759-7347.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects from UDF gift card scheme

Latest News

Police say a child found the gun that a visiting family member had inside a bag.
Chicago girl, 4, dead after she was accidentally shot by another child
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears