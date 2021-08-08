Contests
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp

By Joe Danneman
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claims he is frustrated because he is ‘not feeling like himself’ at training camp even though he says his knee is ‘fixed and strong.’

Burrow, who tore his ACL and MCL in Nov. during a game against the Washington Football Team, has been going to rehab to strengthen his knee.

He says he is not yet comfortable dropping back and looking to throw with defenders around his legs.

“It’s frustrating right now, more so not feeling like myself. I know I put the work in to make my knee feel good. It’s now trusting my work and trusting everything,” Burrow said.

Burrow claims that he is not hitting the panic button because there is still time until the season’s first game, but if he feels like this during the week of the game, that would be a time to panic.

“I’ve always had a great *feel* for the pocket. Just a little sped up right now. Who I am is a guy who can take a hit and throw with pressure on me. I need to get back to that,” Burrow said.

Cincinnati will kick off preseason play on the road against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

The regular season starts Sunday, Sept. 12, against Minnesota at 1 p.m.

