More calls to end gun violence following two shootings

By Joanna Bouras
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People who live in areas of Cincinnati that are plagued by gun violence say something has to be done following two more shootings late Friday.

They say they are reluctant to speak up for fear of retaliation but say their communities are being overlooked by city leaders.

“It’s frustrating because we’ve asked the city many times to come to the table and help us, we get some cooperation and then there’s a lull in the shootings and then nothing, the help we’re asking for we don’t get,” John Donaldson, Grant Park block watch captain said.

Cincinnati police say a man was found shot inside his car near Green and Republic streets in Over the Rhine around 10 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

“It is a fear, there’s a lot of fear even among the families that live on these streets there’s a feeling that things aren’t going to get better and if they do try and speak up if they do try and make a difference then they’re going to get singled out and they’re going to get targeted,” Ramsey Deal, resident of Clifton Heights, said.

Police responded to another shooting just before midnight in Winton Hills.

They say a 14-year-old was taken to UCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Some of the things we’re asking for are cost-neutral you know things we’re expecting to see this area continues to be neglected by the city and the city leaders and we’re going to continue seeing shootings people were out partying at Green and Republic until about 3 in the morning and they’ll probably be out again into the wee hours of tomorrow,” Donaldson said.

Police have not released suspect information in either case.

