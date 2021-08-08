Motorcyclist killed in Springdale crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist was killed in Springdale Sunday morning, the Springdale Police Department said.

Officers claim that they were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to northbound State Route 4 to eastbound I-275 for a single-motorcycle crash.

Air Care was called but did not take the motorcyclist due to the severity of the injuries.

Police say that the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The motorcyclist has not been identified at this time.

Officers say the family members have been notified.

Springdale police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

