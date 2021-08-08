National Traffic Safety specialist gives heat safety tips

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -It is that time of year where temperatures and humidity levels are high, so it is important to follow safety tips put in place by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA.

According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat is the the leading weather-related killer in the U.S. Statistics show that last year, 25 children died because they were left or were trapped in cars.

“Of those children that are forgotten, in vehicles, nearly half of those kids were on their way to a child care program or preschool program. So that external accountability, from the preschool, the childcare center, I think could really go a long way in those forgotten cases,” Laura Dunn with the NHTSA said.

Dunn advises to:

Wear light-colored clothing

Stay hydrated

Take frequent breaks, especially if you play or work under the sun.

Try to stay out of direct sunlight

Find shady areas to rest

Limit afternoon activity

